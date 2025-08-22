Calgary Stampeders lose top receiver Dominique Rhymes, regain rookie Damien Alford for clash with Riders

The Calgary Stampeders will have a very different look in the receiving corps when they face the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.

The team’s top target, Dominique Rhymes, has been placed on the one-game injured list after missing practice this week with a quad injury. The 32-year-old has caught 30 passes for 543 yards and three touchdowns through nine games to lead the team. Also slated to miss this week due to illness is fellow American receiver Tevin Jones, who has 28 catches for 376 yards and two majors.

Fortunately, the team will get a major boost to the same unit with the return of first-overall CFL Draft pick Damien Alford following his recovery from a hamstring injury. The six-foot-six Canadian exploded on the scene in three starts before going down, catching 13 passes for 307 yards and five touchdowns.

American Daylen Baldwin will dress in the other vacant starting role, while Canadian Vyshonne Janusas returns to the lineup for depth. Backup running back Ludovick Choquette will return to the practice roster in a corresponding move.

Defensively, 2024 first-round draft pick Ben Labrosse returns to the defensive backfield and will back up Godfrey Onyeka at corner. American Shaun Peterson will dress for depth at defensive end, as Canadians George Idoko and Anthony Federico head back to the practice roster.

The team will also be making a change at punter, as first-round Global Draft pick Fraser Masin has been demoted in favour of second-rounder Mark Vassett.

The Calgary Stampeders (6-3) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-1) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, August 23 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a 29-9 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, while the Stampeders were on a bye.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 23 degrees with clear conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and 770 CHQR in Calgary.