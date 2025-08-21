Toronto Argonauts re-acquire LS Simon Chaves in trade with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Toronto Argonauts have brought long snapper Simon Chaves back down the QEW, reacquiring him via trade from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The native of Guelph, Ont., has snapped the past two games of the season for the Ticats, but starter Gordon Whyte is expected to return after the team’s bye week. Toronto’s long snapper, Adam Guillemette, has been unable to practice this week, prompting them to send a seventh-round pick in the 2027 CFL Draft in exchange for an insurance policy.

Chaves snapped for the Argos in one game last season and began training camp with the team before being released. He was signed by the Ottawa Redblacks and snapped in six games in place of the injured Peter Adjey before being released once again.

The five-foot-eleven, 215-pound specialist has also spent time with the Edmonton Elks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers since going unselected in the 2022 CFL Draft. He previously played 33 collegiate games and recorded 12 tackles with the University of Gryphons, while also winning an OUA silver medal in wrestling.

The Toronto Argonauts (2-8) will host the B.C. Lions (5-5) at BMO Field on Saturday, August 23 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Lions are coming off a 36-18 win over the Montreal Alouettes, while the Argonauts lost 28-20 against the Edmonton Elks.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 27 degrees with cloudy conditions and a 30 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 730 CKNW in Vancouver and TSN 1050 in Toronto.