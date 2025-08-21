QB Dustin Crum to make third start for Ottawa Redblacks against Edmonton

The Ottawa Redblacks will have Dustin Crum at the helm once again in Week 12, after starting quarterback Dru Brown was placed on the one-game injured list with a knee issue.

Brown has thrown for 1,842 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions this season, going 2-6 as a starter. He missed three games earlier this season due to a hip injury suffered against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and was also unable to finish Ottawa’s loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 7 due to a hit to the head.

Crum has gone 1-1 through two starts, while coming off the bench for the team on three occasions. He has completed 58-of-93 passes (62.3 percent) for 625 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, while also running for 199 yards and six short-yardage scores. He will be backed up by veteran Matthew Shiltz and Tyrie Adams, who has been activated off the practice roster for this game.

Offensively, the team will be making just one other significant change, as receiver Bralon Addison has been ruled out with a rib injury. Andre Miller will step into the starting role, while Canadian veteran Luther Hakunavanhu will play in front of rookie Keelan White as he continues to battle an ankle issue.

By contrast, the defensive backfield has almost entirely been re-ordered with linebacker Davion Taylor (hamstring) and defensive back Robert Priester (head) placed on the one-game injured list, and defensive backs Bennett Williams (hamstring) and Justin Howell (hamstring) headed to the six-game.

Alijah McGhee returns from injury to resume his field corner spot, allowing Gavin Heslop to move to boundary halfback. Deandre Lamont bumps to safety, while Canadian rookie King Ambers makes his first career start at field halfback. Only boundary corner C.J. Coldon remains in the same slot as last week, with Shakur Brown, Bentlee Sanders, and Canadian rookie Eric Cumberbatch drawing in to provide depth.

In the linebacking corps, Jovan Santos-Knox will move to the vacant weakside spot and allow Ace Eley to start in the middle. Canadian Zachary Philion will dress for the first time after being signed this week, as defensive tackle Muftah Ageli drops to the practice roster.

The Ottawa Redblacks (3-7) will host the Edmonton Elks (3-6) at TD Place Stadium on Friday, August 22 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Elks are coming off a 28-20 win over the Toronto Argonauts, while the Redblacks lost on a walk-off field goal to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 27 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.