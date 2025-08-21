Edmonton Elks demote two to practice roster ahead of clash with Ottawa

The Edmonton Elks are keeping their roster mostly intact while riding a two-game winning streak.

Just two minor tweaks to the roster will take place ahead of their matchup with Ottawa on Friday. Most notably, fullback Jacob Plamondon, who recorded a special teams tackle last week, has been demoted to the practice roster. Canadian linebacker Josiah Schakel, who has four special teams tackles in seven games, has re-entered the lineup after being a healthy scratch.

The team has also swapped out their seventh offensive lineman. Mark Evans II, who made four starts early in the season before being relegated to backup duty, has been sent to the practice roster. Greg Eiland will make his debut as the backup tackle after last playing for the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas.

The Elks currently have no players on the one-game injured list. Tight end Skyler Griffith; receiver Zach Mathis; defensive linemen Noah Curtis and Tomari Fox; linebackers Nick Anderson, Michael Brodrique, and Olivier Muembi; defensive back Devodric Bynum, and punter Cody Grace all remain on the six-game injured list.

The Edmonton Elks (3-6) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (3-7) at TD Place Stadium on Friday, August 22 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Elks are coming off a 28-20 win over the Toronto Argonauts, while the Redblacks lost on a walk-off field goal to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 27 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.