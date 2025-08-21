3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 12

Week 12 of the CFL regular-season is here, featuring four games in three days. The Alouettes will look to end a three-game losing skid against Winnipeg, the Elks will look to win a third straight game against Ottawa, B.C. will look to win a third straight game against the Argonauts, and Saskatchewan and Calgary will battle for West Division supremacy.

Edmonton-based reporter Andrew Hoskins still has the lead in our straight-up picks, while Regina-based reporter Brendan McGuire still has a strong lead in our picks against the spread. Below are our picks for Week 12 in the CFL.

Thursday, August 21: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Montreal Alouettes (+5.5) at 7:30 p.m. EDT

James Morgan will make his first career CFL start for the Alouettes after filling in for an injured Caleb Evans last week, throwing for 211 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a loss to the Lions. The former NFL draft pick will be tasked with trying to snap Montreal’s three-game losing skid, while the Blue Bombers will try to win a second straight game to keep within striking distance of Saskatchewan and Calgary. Peyton Logan will make his season debut for Winnipeg after missing nine games due to a thigh injury he sustained in training camp.

ABBOTT: James Morgan looked solid enough to cover, but Montreal lacks the weapons to win.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Montreal.

BALLANTINE: Montreal continues to lose quarterbacks and I’m not confident that Morgan is ready for Winnipeg’s defence.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

FILOSO: The Bombers seem to be rounding into form, whereas Montreal is another QB injury away from having Maas under centre.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

GASSON: This is a big game for both teams who are underachieving for different reasons. I’ll take the home team.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Alouettes are getting some help with some injured players coming back. They have a shot this week.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HODGE: Between their injuries and the short week, the Alouettes are really behind the eight ball this week.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HOSKINS: There’s nothing like having to have a fourth-string quarterback start a game. This is a rough go for Montreal

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

KLEIN: Montreal’s injuries are too much to overcome. Winnipeg has its own problems, but this should still be a win for them.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

McGUIRE: It’s hard to imagine the Blue Bombers losing to a struggling Alouettes squad starting their fourth-string quarterback.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

THOMAS: The injury bug loves Montreal quarterbacks this season. Winnipeg is far from perfect, but theylre good enough to expect a win in this one.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Winnipeg 8, Montreal 2.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Winnipeg 7, Montreal 3.

Friday, August 22: Edmonton Elks at Ottawa Redblacks (+2.5) at 7:30 p.m. EDT

The Elks are looking to win a third straight game, which would move them at least temporarily within two points of a playoff spot. Running back Justin Rankin is the team’s second-leading receiver on the season and isn’t far off the pace needed to become the first CFL player ever to record 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. Dustin Crum will make his third start of the year in place of the injured Dru Brown, while a change is expected in Ottawa’s secondary following an injury to Bennett Williams.

ABBOTT: Edmonton is figuring it out and Ottawa has Dustin Crum. Enough said.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

BALLANTINE: Cody Fajardo is playing well on a team that was supposed to be much better than their record.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton

FILOSO: Edmonton has won two in a row, but it would be a stretch to call either victory convincing. If Ottawa uses Crum properly, they should be able to take care of business.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: Is Edmonton three-in-a-row good? I’m not sure but I also don’t trust Dustin Crum.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: I don’t think Dustin Crum will be able to keep up the pace for 60 minutes.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HODGE: Ottawa’s secondary is banged up again and Cody Fajardo is playing mistake-free football.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HOSKINS: Fajardo has led the Elks to find their killer instinct. Ottawa is still banged up but will keep it close.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

KLEIN: Edmonton has turned things around with Cody Fajardo at QB and that should continue against a banged-up Ottawa squad.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

McGUIRE: I’m tempted to finally bet on the Elks but Dustin Crum impressed me enough that I’m not going to do it this week.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

THOMAS: Edmonton impressed me live two weeks ago and followed that performance against the Ticats with an impressive win.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Edmonton 8, Ottawa 2.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Edmonton 8, Ottawa 2.

Saturday, August 23: B.C. Lions at Toronto Argonauts (+3) at 3:00 p.m. EDT

The Lions are looking to win a third straight game, while Toronto is hoping to avoid a fourth straight loss. B.C. blasted the Alouettes last week in Vancouver as Nathan Rourke was named the CFL’s top performer by Pro Football Focus after throwing for almost 400 yards and four touchdown passes. Things weren’t so rosy for the Argonauts as star receiver Damonte Coxie suffered a head injury late in the team’s loss to Edmonton, which is expected to keep him out of this week’s game.

ABBOTT: The Lions have found their teeth.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

BALLANTINE: Toronto’s ship is sinking and the pretenders aren’t bailing fast enough.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

FILOSO: Nathan Rourke > Nick Arbuckle. It doesn’t need to be any deeper than that.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

GASSON: Nathan Rourke is hands down the best player in this game and that should be enough.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Nathan Rourke against this Argos team? I don’t see how Toronto can win this one.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HODGE: Frankly, I’m surprised this line isn’t longer.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HOSKINS: I can’t see the Lions slowing down against a defence that seems to give up more than it should.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

KLEIN: The Argos’ defence is struggling and facing Nathan Rourke isn’t going to help that.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

McGUIRE: For Nathan Rourke’s sake, I hope he doesn’t repeat Vernon Adams Jr.’s six-interception performance in Toronto.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

THOMAS: X factors can win you football games and Nathan Rourke is the X factor in this one. Toronto has nothing to stop him.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: B.C. 10, Toronto 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: B.C. 10, Toronto 0.

Saturday, August 23: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Calgary Stampeders (+1) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

This game will not only feature the two top teams in the West Division but also serve as a shot at redemption for the Roughriders, who suffered their only loss at the hands of the Stampeders last month. Saskatchewan beat the red-hot Tiger-Cats handily last week in Regina, while Calgary was on a bye. With first overall pick Damien Alford looking to be ready to return for Cowtown, the Stampeders will look to sweep the season series this week and move within two points of first place in the standings.

ABBOTT: The Stampeders will be rested and have the Riders’ number.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

BALLANTINE: The last time these teams met, Calgary shut down every part of the Riders’ offence and won by two scores. Getting them as a dog is just a bonus.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

FILOSO: Hopefully this game is half as good as everyone expects it to be. Give me the home team in a close one.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

GASSON: This is a potential West Final preview. The Riders will lose again eventually, but I think they win this one.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HERRERA-VERGARA: This is probably a West Final preview. The Stampeders should win this one with the extra rest.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HODGE: The Roughriders seem to have everyone’s number – except for Calgary’s.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HOSKINS: It’s a tough call but I see the Riders coming more and more together each week.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

KLEIN: These are the best two teams in the league. The Riders have found another level since their first matchup, giving them an edge in the rematch.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

McGUIRE: The Riders should feel honoured to be favoured on the road against such a good team coming off a bye. The Stampeders are tailor-made to beat the Riders again.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

THOMAS: Remember when I said Hamilton and Saskatchewan were the two best teams in the CFL? Well, the Riders took care of that idea quickly.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Calgary 6, Saskatchewan 4.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Calgary 6, Saskatchewan 4.

2025 records (straight-up)

HOSKINS — 30-13

BALLANTINE — 29-14

ABBOTT — 28-15

HERRERA-VERGARA — 28-15

KLEIN — 27-16

THOMAS — 27-16

HODGE — 26-17

McGUIRE — 26-17

FILOSO — 24-19

GASSON — 24-19

2025 records (against the spread)

McGUIRE — 28-15

ABBOTT — 24-19

HERRERA-VERGARA — 24-19

BALLANTINE — 23-20

FILOSO — 23-20

THOMAS — 22-21

KLEIN — 21-22

HODGE — 20-23

HOSKINS — 20-23

GASSON — 19-24