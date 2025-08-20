Peyton Logan to make Winnipeg Blue Bombers debut against Alouettes

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have Peyton Logan in the lineup for the first time this season when they visit the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night.

The five-foot-seven, 189-pound speedster signed with the Blue Bombers as a free agent following a three-year stint with the Calgary Stampeders. He suffered a thigh injury early in training camp, which caused him to miss the preseason and the first nine games of the regular-season.

The 26-year-old native of Memphis, Tenn. has rushed for 889 yards, caught 42 passes for 330 yards, returned 136 punts for 1,501 yards, returned 69 kickoffs for 1,580 yards, and scored seven touchdowns over 36 career regular-season CFL games.

Logan has been listed as Winnipeg’s backup running back behind Brady Oliveira and as one of the team’s two returners alongside rookie Trey Vaval. Canadian rookie Matthew Peterson, who has been the primary backup running back for most of this season, has been moved to the practice roster.

Canadian defensive back Nick Hallett (head/eye) has been moved to the one-game injured list, as has American linebacker Jonathan Jones (healthy scratch). Canadian defensive lineman Cameron Lawson (hip) and Global linebacker Fabien Weitz (practice roster) have been moved to the active roster in their place. Winnipeg also announced the release of Canadian defensive lineman Collin Kornelson from the practice roster.

Dalton Schoen, who was a full participant in practice on Monday, remains out due to a knee injury. This week will end his stint on the six-game injured list, at which point he may be placed back on the active roster if healthy.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (5-4) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (5-5) at Percival Molson Stadium on Thursday, August 21 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off a walk-off win over the Ottawa Redblacks, while Montreal lost 36-18 on the road to the B.C. Lions.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 27 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and TSN 690 in Montreal.