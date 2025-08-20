Former CFL M.O.P. Brandon Banks officially retires, relocates to Hamilton

It’s official: Brandon Banks has retired from professional football.

“I’m retired. I couldn’t picture myself trying to play football again right now,” Banks told Bubba O’Neil on CHCH Sportsline. “I could probably go do about two or three plays — after the third one, I don’t know what else I got for you.”

The 37-year-old last played in 2022 as a member of the Toronto Argonauts, helping them beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. He was honoured by the Tiger-Cats at a regular-season game the following year, though he told the local media at the time that he was hoping to play a little bit longer.

Banks broke into the CFL with the Tiger-Cats in 2013 and played eight seasons with the team as a receiver and return specialist, becoming one of the most impactful players in franchise history.

The five-foot-seven, 150-pound speedster remains Hamilton’s all-time franchise leader in kickoff return yards (3,773), punt return yards (3,049), missed field goal return yards (779), and missed field goal return touchdowns (five). He also ranks second in total touchdowns (62), combined yards (13,686), and punt return touchdowns (seven).

Banks was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2019, the league’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2015, a four-time All-CFL selection, and a six-time All-East Division selection.

The native of Raleigh, N.C. recently moved to Hamilton where he’s started a business training young athletes and hosting football camps. He also plans to do some volunteer coaching at the high school level this fall.

“I think I can make a bigger impact in Hamilton than I will back at home. I got a lot of love here, a lot of support here, so I came back and relocated here to do so,” said Banks. “It’s always love, I love Hamilton — this is pretty much my home in Canada. I love the community and they show me so much love.”

“I’m just trying to get in the community and get some relationships built. I want to give back to the community, give the game back that I’ve been taught all my life.”

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-4) are currently on bye following a 29-9 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.