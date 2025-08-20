Edmonton Elks add QB Connor Bazelak to negotiation list

The Edmonton Elks added American quarterback Connor Bazelak to their exclusive negotiation list on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old is currently a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, having signed with the team after going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Through two preseason games, he has completed 20-of-27 pass attempts for 154 yards.

The native of Dayton, Ohio finished his collegiate career at Bowling Green State University where he threw for 4,979 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over 24 games. He was named third-team All-Mid-American Conference in 2024.

The six-foot-two, 223-pound passer started his collegiate career at the University of Missouri where he threw for 5,058 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions over three seasons. In 2022, he played at Indiana University and threw for 2,312 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

In a corresponding move, the Elks dropped American quarterback Collin Schlee from their negotiation list. The 24-year-old is currently a free agent after completing his collegiate career at Virginia Tech in 2024 where he threw for 346 yards, three touchdowns, and one interceptions over eight games.

The Edmonton Elks (3-6) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (3-7) at TD Place Stadium on Friday, August 22 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Elks are coming off a 28-20 win over the Toronto Argonauts, while the Redblacks lost on a walk-off field goal to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 28 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.