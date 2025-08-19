Saskatchewan Roughriders add former NFL DB Benny Sapp III

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Benny Sapp III.

The six-foot-one, 205-pound defender played five regular-season games with the Green Bay Packers in 2023, recording two tackles. He also had a stint on the practice roster with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.

The 25-year-old finished his collegiate career with three seasons at the University of Northern Iowa, recording 138 total tackles, two tackles for loss, nine interceptions, 16 pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery over 30 games. He was named third-team All-FCS in 2022.

The native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. is the son of Benny Sapp II, who played defensive back over eight NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, and Miami Dolphins.

The Roughriders have also released American linebacker Braxton Hill, who has spent parts of the last two years on the team’s practice roster. He didn’t record any regular-season statistics.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-1) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (6-3) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, August 23 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a 29-9 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, while the Stampeders were on a bye.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 24 degrees with clear conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and 770 CHQR in Calgary.