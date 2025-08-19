Edmonton Elks sign former Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver OJ Hiliare

The Edmonton Elks have signed American receiver OJ Hiliare.

The six-foot, 185-pound target attended training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats earlier this year but was released amid final roster cuts.

The native of Belle Glade, Fla. made 103 receptions for 1,279 yards and 10 touchdowns over 26 collegiate games at Bowling Green State University.

The 24-year-old started his collegiate career at Alabama A&M where he registered 88 catches for 1,151 yards and 13 touchdowns over 14 games.

Hiliare signed with the Atlanta Falcons after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft but was released during training camp.

The Edmonton Elks (3-6) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (3-7) at TD Place Stadium on Friday, August 22 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Elks are coming off a 28-20 win over the Toronto Argonauts, while the Redblacks lost on a walk-off field goal to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 28 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.