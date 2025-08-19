Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma has made third-string QB competition with Sean Clifford ‘interesting’

Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma continues to compete with veteran Sean Clifford for the third-string role with the Green Bay Packers.

Elgersma played more than Clifford in the team’s second preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium this past weekend.

“It’s a combination of wanting to see more of what Taylor can do. That was the mindset of Saturday — let’s get him out there and see what he’s about,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, who called the plays, explained post-game.

“We’ve seen Sean a lot, but it’s also let’s see what Taylor does with the bulk of the backup reps. Both those guys went out there and competed and led touchdown drives. It’s going to be interesting.”

The 27-year-old Clifford has spent two seasons with Green Bay after being selected in the fifth round, 149th overall by the Packers in the 2023 NFL Draft. Clifford was the primary backup in his rookie year and then spent most of the 2024 season on the practice squad. He completed one-of-four passes for 11 yards while rushing three times for 19 yards including the game-winning touchdown.

“Sean went in and did what he had to do. He led us down on a touchdown drive and used his legs in some critical moments, a fourth-down scramble and the touchdown run. I thought there was some good things there,” head coach Matt LaFleur said.

The 23-year-old Elgersma was signed as an undrafted free agent in May. The Wilfrid Laurier University product completed 7-of-11 passes for 109 yards while rushing one time for four yards. He led three scoring drives, two resulted in touchdowns and one a field goal in five possessions. Emanuel Wilson lost a fumble and Green Bay punted after Elgersma was sacked on another drive.

“I think there was some really good moments that he had in showing the ability to progress and then there was a couple that he forced in there. The touchdown to Ben Sims that didn’t count, we can’t throw that ball. Then he had the one that got picked off, that got called back for a face mask, you can’t throw that ball,” LaFleur said.

“For his first I would call extended action, I thought there was some really good moments and then also some things that you have to learn from. But he’s still getting used to the field dimensions out there from Canada. Taylor, he likes contact. He wasn’t about to slide. I saw him pushing the pile on [Amar Johnson’s] touchdown run. He’s got to learn to be a little bit smarter, I would say, in that regard.”

The 45-year-old LaFleur was asked what he’s looking for in his third-string quarterback.

“Somebody who can command the offence,” he said. “You want somebody that you can develop into — hopefully — a guy that can play for you someday. You want to see that level of consistency within every position, but in particular the quarterback position that’s so critical to the success of the offence. That’s what we’re trying to hunt.”

The Packers play the team’s third and final preseason game at 4 p.m. EDT on Saturday at Lambeau Field against the Seattle Seahawks. How Elgersma and Clifford perform could go a long way in determining who wins the third-string quarterback role in Green Bay.

Prior to 4 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 26, each NFL team must cut rosters down to 53 players. Following a waiver claim period that ends at noon EDT on Wednesday, August 27, franchises can establish a 17-player practice squad.