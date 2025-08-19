B.C. Lions QB Nathan Rourke named CFL’s top performer for Week 11 by PFF

B.C. Lions’ quarterback Nathan Rourke has been named the CFL’s top performer for Week 11, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

The native of Victoria, B.C. completed 26-of-34 pass attempts for 382 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in his team’s 36-18 win over the Montreal Alouettes. He also rushed twice for 31 yards, earning a PFF grade of 93.2.

The 27-year-old passer has now thrown for 2,686 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions over 10 games this season, helping lead the Lions to a 5-5 record.

Edmonton Elks’ defensive lineman Brandon Barlow was the highest-graded defensive player of the week, earning a score of 87.6. He recorded two defensive tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble in a 28-20 win over the Toronto Argonauts.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders had the highest-graded offensive line of the week, earning a group grade of 62.1 in a 29-9 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Right tackle Jermarcus Hardrick was the top-graded player with a score of 77.3, followed by centre Logan Ferland and left tackle Payton Collins.

The league unveils the top-graded players from PFF each week. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play at least 10. Ties are broken by the number of snaps played.

The top-graded players from each position were as follows for Week 11.

QB | Nathan Rourke | B.C. | 93.2

RB | Justin Rankin | Edmonton | 87.3

REC | Keon Hatcher Sr. | B.C. | 88.8

OL | Jermarcus Hardrick | Saskatchewan | 77.3

DL | Brandon Barlow | Edmonton | 87.6

LB | Micah Awe | B.C. | 84.6

DB | Evan Holm | Winnipeg | 85.1

RET | Kalil Pimpleton | Ottawa | 67.0

K/P | Sergio Castillo | Winnipeg | 79.1

ST | Cameron Judge | Toronto | 91.3

Below are the top-graded offensive and defensive performances of the season dating back to Week 1.