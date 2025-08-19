B.C. Lions QB Nathan Rourke named CFL’s top performer for Week 11 by PFF

3Down Staff
Photo: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions’ quarterback Nathan Rourke has been named the CFL’s top performer for Week 11, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

The native of Victoria, B.C. completed 26-of-34 pass attempts for 382 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in his team’s 36-18 win over the Montreal Alouettes. He also rushed twice for 31 yards, earning a PFF grade of 93.2.

The 27-year-old passer has now thrown for 2,686 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions over 10 games this season, helping lead the Lions to a 5-5 record.

Edmonton Elks’ defensive lineman Brandon Barlow was the highest-graded defensive player of the week, earning a score of 87.6. He recorded two defensive tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble in a 28-20 win over the Toronto Argonauts.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders had the highest-graded offensive line of the week, earning a group grade of 62.1 in a 29-9 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Right tackle Jermarcus Hardrick was the top-graded player with a score of 77.3, followed by centre Logan Ferland and left tackle Payton Collins.

The league unveils the top-graded players from PFF each week. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play at least 10. Ties are broken by the number of snaps played.

The top-graded players from each position were as follows for Week 11.

  • QB | Nathan Rourke | B.C. | 93.2
  • RB | Justin Rankin | Edmonton | 87.3
  • REC | Keon Hatcher Sr. | B.C. | 88.8
  • OL | Jermarcus Hardrick | Saskatchewan | 77.3
  • DL | Brandon Barlow | Edmonton | 87.6
  • LB | Micah Awe | B.C. | 84.6
  • DB | Evan Holm | Winnipeg | 85.1
  • RET | Kalil Pimpleton | Ottawa | 67.0
  • K/P | Sergio Castillo | Winnipeg | 79.1
  • ST | Cameron Judge | Toronto | 91.3

Below are the top-graded offensive and defensive performances of the season dating back to Week 1.

  1. 99.3 | W9 | DL | Willie Jefferson | Winnipeg
  2. 93.2 | W11 | QB | Nathan Rourke | B.C.
  3. 93.0 | W7 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
  4. 92.6 | W7 | DB | Destin Talbert | Hamilton
  5. 91.6 | W3 | QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal
  6. 91.5 | W10 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | Calgary
  7. 91.0 | W5 | DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton
  8. 90.9 | W6 | DB | Jamal Peters | Hamilton
  9. 90.8 | W1 | QB | Nathan Rourke | B.C.
  10. 90.7 | W10 | QB | Dru Brown | Ottawa
