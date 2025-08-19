3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 11

Week 11 of the 2025 CFL regular season if officially in the books as the West Division completed a four-game sweep of the East Division. Before we get into Week 12, let’s first take a look back at the standout performers, plays, and games from the week that was.

These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2025 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: REC Keon Hatcher Sr., B.C. Lions

The veteran receiver is enjoying a bounce-back season and had a defining performance against the Alouettes, making 11 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns. The six-foot-one, 212-pound native of Tulsa, Okla. wasn’t at his best last season coming off a torn Achilles tendon but is on pace for 1,658 yards this season, which would shatter his previous career-high of 1,226.

Honourable mention: RB Justin Rankin, Edmonton Elks

Defensive player of the week: DL Micah Johnson, Saskatchewan Roughriders

The 37-year-old continues to get better with age, recording three defensive tackles and two sacks against Hamilton as part of a dominant defensive front. The seven-time All-West Division selection is now on pace for 10 sacks this season, which would be his best output since 2018. The Tiger-Cats generated only 254 yards of net offence and Saskatchewan’s defensive line was a big part of the reason why.

Honourable mention: LB Tyrice Beverette, Montreal Alouettes

Special teams player of the week: KR Kalil Pimpleton, Ottawa Redblacks

The second-year speedster brought a missed field goal 117 yards all the way back for a touchdown in the dying minutes against Winnipeg, tying the game and giving his team a legitimate chance to win. Though his team ended up with a loss, Pimpleton was still productive, tallying 246 return yards on 10 attempts.

Honourable mention: P Joe Couch, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Breakout player of the week: DL Tanner Schmekel, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

It’s hard for the backup nose tackle to stand out but that’s exactly what Schemekel did against the Redblacks on Thursday night. The native of Regina, Sask. blocked a punt late in the first half, which led to a Winnipeg touchdown, then recorded the only sack of the game in the third quarter to force Ottawa to punt deep in their own end. Just like with the blocked punt, Winnipeg’s offence road the momentum to cash in with a touchdown.

Honourable mention: LB Kyler Fisher, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Offensive line of the week: Edmonton Elks

The unit of Martez Ivey, Mark Korte, David Beard, Gregor MacKellar, and Brett Boyko has deservedly come under fire at times this season but the unit was very good against the Argonauts, allowing zero sacks and helping Justin Rankin, Cody Fajardo, and Javon Leake rush for a combined 111 yards and one touchdown. With protection like this, the Elks might still have a shot at making the playoffs.

Honourable mention: Saskatchewan Roughriders

Coach of the week: HC/DC Corey Mace, Saskatchewan Roughriders

The second-year head coach has his team playing elite football at the midway point of the season to lead the West Division standings at 8-1. The Roughriders dominated Hamilton at Mosaic Stadium this week after shaking off a slow start as Bo Levi Mitchell was held to 201 yards and two interceptions and Kenny Lawler managed only three catches for 62 yards. Aside from the kicking game, Saskatchewan looks virtually unbeatable right now.

Honourable mention: DC Mike Benevides, B.C. Lions

Best play of the week: QB Dru Brown, Ottawa Redblacks

The 28-year-old passer isn’t known for being particularly dangerous with the ball in his hands, but that’s exactly what he was midway through the third quarter of Thursday’s game. Brown dodged multiple oncoming rushers, slipping his way to make a 12-yard toss to William Stanback for a first down near the Winnipeg goal line. The quarterback was unfortunately hurt on the play but it was still an incredible feat.

Honourable mention: REC Jerreth Sterns, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Worst play of the week: P John Haggerty, Toronto Argonauts

With a little under three minutes left in Friday night’s game, the veteran punter caught a high snap and ran to his left in order to evade pressure. Haggerty appeared to have ample time to punt the ball on the run but hesitated, then panicked and threw the ball to a well-covered Jeremiah Ojo, who was tackled 15 yards shy of a first down. The blunder cost the Argonauts a ton of field position in the final minutes of a one-score game.

Honourable mention: K Brett Lauther, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Best game of the week: Ottawa Redblacks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

This wasn’t an overly well-played football game but it became an instant classic given the wild way in which it ended. Mike O’Shea’s wild decision to try the 57-yard field goal? Kalil Pimpleton’s return touchdown? Zach Collaros’ long-bomb interception? Winnipeg getting the ball back with 18 seconds left? The 17-yard Collaros scramble? The 47-yard game-winner from Sergio Castillo? It was a chaotic, iconic ending.

Honourable mention: Toronto Argonauts at Edmonton Elks

Worst game of the week: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Saskatchewan Roughriders

This was billed as a battle between the league’s top two heavyweights but only one of the teams showed up ready to fight in Riderville. Full credit to Saskatchewan for getting the dominant win and selling out their stadium for the first time all year, but this game felt like a letdown given the hype that preceded it. If the Tiger-Cats end up making the Grey Cup, they better hope the Roughriders aren’t representing the West Division.

Honourable mention: Montreal Alouettes at B.C. Lions