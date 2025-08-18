Saskatchewan Roughriders DL Lake Korte-Moore out for season with torn ACL

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have lost Canadian defensive lineman Lake Korte-Moore for the rest of the 2025 season due to a torn ACL, he announced on social media.

“Unfortunately, l’ve torn my ACL and won’t be playing for the rest of the 2025 season. This has been tough to process, especially knowing I won’t be able to battle on the field with such a special group of guys who I call my brothers as we chase for the Grey Cup,” wrote Korte-Moore in a statement.

“That said, this isn’t the end — it’s just a different chapter. I’ll be working my tail off to come back stronger and faster to be ready for next season. In the meantime, I’ll do everything I can off the field to support my brothers and make sure we bring a Grey Cup back home to Saskatchewan.

“I can’t thank my family, friends, teammates, coaches and the entire Saskatchewan Roughriders organization enough for the support, love, and guidance you have given me and continue to give me.

“Lastly, I can’t thank Rider Nation enough for the love and support they have shown to me. It means the world and you truly are the best fans in the world. The road is different than I planned, but the goal remains the same. The comeback is always stronger than the setback!”

The six-foot-four, 262-pound native of Ottawa, Ont. was originally the third overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft out of the University of British Columbia. He has dressed for 41 career regular-season games with the Roughriders, recording 29 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, and two sacks.

The 25-year-old recorded 110 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, eight pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions over 34 collegiate games with the Thunderbirds. He was named a Canada West all-star in 2022.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-1) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (6-3) on Saturday, August 23 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.