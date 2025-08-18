Dru Brown misses practice with Ottawa Redblacks due to knee injury

Dru Brown was a non-participant in practice with the Ottawa Redblacks on Monday due to a knee injury he sustained against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week.

The 28-year-old passer threw for 166 yards and one interception in the team’s 30-27 loss in Winnipeg. Brown was hurt after escaping the pocket, delivering a short pass to William Stanback, and being landed on with his leg in an awkward position.

According to TSN 1200 play-by-play man AJ Jakubec, head coach Bob Dyce indicated it’s “unlikely” Brown will play this week, though he’s not expected to be out long term.

The five-foot-eleven, 200-pound quarterback missed three games earlier this season due to a hip injury he suffered against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He was also unable to finish Ottawa’s loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 7.

Brown has thrown for 1,842 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions this season, going 2-6 as a starter.

Other players who were unable to practice on Monday were linebackers Les Maruo (knee) and Davion Taylor (hamstring) and defensive backs Justin Howell (hamstring) and Bennett Williams (hamstring).

Those who were limited include receivers Bralon Addison (ribs) and Keelan White (ankle), offensive lineman Eric Starczala (head), linebacker Lucas Cormier (quad), defensive backs Adrian Frye (shoulder), Charlie Ringland (hamstring), and Robert Priester (head), and returner DeVonte Dedmon (ankle).

The Ottawa Redblacks (3-7) will host the Edmonton Elks (3-6) on Friday, August 22 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.