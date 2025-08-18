One day short of a year to the day that Canadian kicker Brett Lauther missed four kicks in a loss to the Montreal Alouettes last season, the 34-year-old missed three field goals in a win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 11.

The veteran place kicker hit the upright from 46 yards out and was wide from 28 and 42 yards in the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ 29-9 win against the Tiger-Cats. Lauther went two-for-five versus Hamilton with strong winds whipping around Mosaic Stadium.

“Tough. He wouldn’t sit here and tell you any different. I agree, it’s been tough for him. But in the same breath, bangs a 59 right before the half. There were some times we were going for two because the wind was so crazy, it would’ve been tough to make a PAT,” head coach Corey Mace said post-game.

“That was huge for us to get those three points because you don’t know the dynamic of how that changes their decision going into the second half, whether to take the ball because their down or take the wind in the fourth. That was one of the plays of the game for Brett to make that kick.”

Lauther has made crucial kicks for the Green and White in the past and proven he can bounce back from subpar outings. He made 28-of-29 field goals to end the regular season in 2024, including 22 straight after the Labour Day Classic. That number grew to 27 in a row, counting the West Semi-Final and West Final last year, after going a perfect five-for-five in the playoffs.

Halfway through the 2025 season, the Truro, Nova Scotia native’s field goal conversion rate sits at 66.7 percent, which is below his 81.4 career average. He’s gone 22-of-33 on his three-point attempts this year to date, but Mace knows how important Lauther’s been in the past for the Roughriders.

“Yes, he’s not had the year he’s wanted to have, but he’s done some incredible things for this football team,” Mace said.

Saskatchewan’s 8-1 record could allow patience for Lauther to work through his struggles. However, the Roughriders recently added Global kicker Alex Hale to the team’s negotiation list. The Australian spent last season on the Green Bay Packers practice squad. The 27-year-old Hale played his collegiate football at Oklahoma State University. He made 43-of-54 field goals, 79.6 percent, during his five years with the Cowboys.

Sticking with Lauther appears to be likely, but general manager Jeremy O’Day and his football operations staff are at least considering options.