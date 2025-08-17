Calgary Stampeders sign former NFL sixth-round pick Brady Breeze

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Brady Breeze to their practice roster.

Breeze was originally selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 215th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 National Football League draft. He played a total of 11 games for the Titans and the Detroit Lions over the 2021 and 2022 seasons, making six tackles, before brief stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, and Cleveland Browns.

Earlier this year, Breeze attended training camp with the UFL’s Arlington Renegades, but was released among the final cuts.

Collegiately, Breeze played 38 games over three seasons at the University of Oregon, where he distinguished himself as a top-tier special teamer. The native of Lake Oswego, Ore. accumulated 95 career tackles, three interceptions, four fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

After becoming a starter at safety his junior season, Breeze was named second-team All-PAC 12 by ProFootballFocus, in addition to a first-team nod on special teams by the conference’s coaches. He wrapped up his college career with a defensive MVP performance in the 2020 Rose Bowl, recording 11 tackles, forcing a fumble, and returning another fumble on a botched punt play for a 31-yard touchdown.

Breeze is the nephew of Chad Cota, who played a total of eight NFL seasons as a safety for the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, and the St. Louis Rams.

The Calgary Stampeders (6-3) will return to action on Saturday, August 23, when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-1).