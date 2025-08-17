3DownNation Podcast: Riders stomp Tiger-Cats, Toronto’s World Cup ‘home’ games, O’Shea’s decision

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Saskatchewan Roughriders stomping the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Toronto Argonauts playing three extra away games in 2026, whether or not the Montreal Alouettes should be pressing the panic button, Mike O’Shea’s decision to try a long field goal late against the Ottawa Redblacks, Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma impressing again in NFL preseason action, and Drew Brees paying respect to Doug Flutie in a recent interview.

