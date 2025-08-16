B.C. Lions to retire Solomon Elimimian’s number this fall

The B.C. Lions will soon retire No. 56 in honour of legendary linebacker Solomon Elimimian, who is also being added to the team’s Wall of Fame.

“What a great honour it is to join such a distinguished and incredible list of legends by having my number retired by the B.C. Lions, alongside the greatest to ever play for the fans in Vancouver,” said Elimimian in a statement.

“Many thanks go out to God, my family, friends, former teammates and former coaches. I also thank Amar Doman and the B.C. Lions organization for making it happen. I’m excited to see you all on October 4th!”

The 38-year-old played nine seasons with the Lions, recording a franchise-leading 745 tackles over 125 games, including playoffs.

The six-foot, 225-pound defender was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2010, won a Grey Cup in 2011, was named Most Outstanding Player in 2014, Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2014 and 2016, was a four-time All-CFL selection, six-time All-West Division selection, and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

The Lions also announced that the Wall of Honour will be re-named Honoured Numbers after the completion of the 2025 season. After Elimimian’s No. 56, all future retired numbers will remain in circulation.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 4 when the Lions host the Calgary Stampeders for the annual Gravy Bowl. Christian Covington, who currently plays along B.C.’s defensive line, will wear No. 56 for the rest of the 2025 season before switching to a new digit next season.

