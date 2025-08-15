The University of Regina athletics department has undergone a massive rebrand for their varsity teams, including the Rams football program.

“This isn’t just about logos,” director of sport, community engagement and athlete development Lisa Robertson said in a statement. “It’s about unifying how we tell the story of U of R Varsity Sport. From merchandise to digital content, signage to social media, the refreshed brand will provide consistency, visibility, and new energy.”

The Regina Rams were originally founded in 1954 as a Canadian Junior Football League team, before striking a community partnership agreement to come under the control of the university in 1999. As such, they have always been the only team in U Sports to have a separate name, logo, and colour palette from the rest of their school’s athletic teams, which are known as the Cougars.

Those differing identities will remain, but the colour schemes have now been unified under the rebrand. Both the Rams and Cougars have received distinct modernized logos, the first refresh for the football team since their CJFL days.

“The Cougars and Rams are still the Cougars and Rams,” Robertson said. “What we’ve done is create a cleaner, more unified brand system so we can represent both programs with strength and clarity, on campus, on the field, and in the digital world. This is an exciting new era, and with this refresh, our teams are ready to roar.”

The Rams’ previous logo, which was viewed as a timeless classic, was voted eighth out of 27 in 3DownNation‘s U Sports logo rankings in 2023.

The rebrand will not switch everything overnight, with a slow launch that is designed to be thoughtful, paced, and reflective of budgets and schedules. New visuals will start showing up in key places such as digital platforms, uniforms, and high-traffic signage, with additional updates to follow over time.

The Rams went 5-6 in 2024, winning the Hardy Cup and making an unlikely run to the Mitchell Bowl national semi-final despite finishing fourth in the Canada West with a losing regular-season record. They were eliminated by the eventual Vanier Cup, Laval, by a score of 17-14.

Regina will open their 2025 season on Friday, August 29, when they visit the University of Calgary.