Saskatchewan Roughriders to play preseason game in Saskatoon in 2026

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be leaving the comfy confines of Mosaic Stadium during the 2026 preseason, rewarding fans in Saskatoon with their first exhibition contest in three decades.

On Friday, the Riders announced that a game will be played at Griffiths Stadium at the University of Saskatchewan next May. The Riders already host their training camp on campus in Saskatoon, but last played a game there in 1991.

“Bringing a Roughrider game to Saskatoon for the first time in over 30 years is truly special,” Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said in a statement. “The passion of our fans in Saskatoon and the surrounding area has fuelled us for decades and hosting this game at Griffiths Stadium is a celebration of that passion as well as a representation of what it means to be a team for the entire province. We couldn’t be more excited to share this moment with them in their own backyard and later in the season to offer Rider Nation a 10th high-energy, regular-season home game at Mosaic Stadium.”

The announcement comes on the heels of the Toronto Argonauts revealing that they will be playing a home game at Mosaic Stadium next season due to the 2026 World Cup, meaning there will be 10 regular-season games played in Regina next year. Despite that technically being a road game, Rider fans will have that contest included in their season tickets.

Tickets for the Saskatoon pre-season game will be sold separately, with purchase and pre-sale details coming at a later date. The largest crowd ever recorded at Griffiths Stadium came during a clash between the Saskatchewan Huskies and Regina Rams in 2023 with 10,054 in attendance, though it is unclear how high capacity will be set for this game.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring Rider football to Saskatoon! There is nothing quite like Rider Nation — and we know our community will proudly rise to the occasion to show just how deep the green and white runs here,” Saskatoon mayor Cynthia Block said as part of the announcement. “Hosting this pre-season game is more than just about football — it’s about celebrating our shared Saskatchewan spirit, supporting local businesses, and giving fans of all ages the chance to experience the excitement of Roughrider football right here at home. Let’s pack the stands and show the league what Rider Pride really looks like!”

The complete 2026 season schedule, including the dates of the Saskatoon pre-season game and the 10th home regular season game, will be unveiled in the offseason.

