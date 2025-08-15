Saskatchewan Roughriders sell out Week 11 clash with Ticats

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have sold out Saturday’s clash with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“We’ve been blown away by the enthusiasm from our fans this year,” Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said in a statement. “Family Day is a special opportunity to welcome the next generation of Rider fans to Mosaic, and to sell out this game speaks volumes about the connection our province has with this team.”

The Family Day game features a lineup of family-friendly activities. Beginning at 10 a.m., fans of all ages can enjoy face painting, bubble stations, a tug-of-war competition, and meet-and-greets with fan-favourite superheroes and princesses at the Party in the Park. DJ Dev Daddy will also perform.

The Riders have already sold out the 60th annual Labour Day Classic in two weeks time.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (7-1) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-3) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, August 16 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats had their six-game winning streak snapped by the B.C. Lions this past week, while the Roughriders were on a bye.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 25 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and 620 CKRM in Regina.