Saskatchewan Roughriders fielding unchanged roster against Ticats

The injury bug has finally stopped biting the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Corey Mace’s team will have no changes to their lineup when they face Hamilton on Saturday, continuing to lean on the group that has brought them to seven wins this year. Not even defensive tackle Mike Rose, who missed Wednesday’s practice for load management, is unavailable.

Five players remain on the one-game injured list, though quarterback Jack Coan (hand), receiver Shawn Bane Jr. (knee), and defensive back Antoine Brooks (healthy scratch) all practiced fully this week. Only returner Mario Alford (hip) and offensive lineman Daniel Johnson (shoulder) are unable to participate right now.

The six-game injured list is more extensive but remains unchanged. Those still out long term include running backs Ka’Deem Carey and Thomas Bertrand-Hudon; receivers Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker; offensive linemen Sean McEwen, Philippe Gagnon, and Trevon Tate; defensive linemen Lake Korte-Moore and Charbel Dabire; and linebackers C.J. Avery and Aubrey Miller Jr.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (7-1) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-3) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, August 16 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats had their six-game winning streak snapped by the B.C. Lions this past week, while the Roughriders were on a bye.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 25 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and 620 CKRM in Regina.