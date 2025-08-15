B.C. Lions to dress nine defensive linemen for clash with Alouettes

The B.C. Lions will have no shortage of defensive linemen when they face the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.

Defensive tackle Jonah Tavai draws back into the lineup this week after sitting out the last game with a leg injury. In five games this season, the 24-year-old has made 10 tackles and one sack. He steps into an interior rotation that already includes Tomasi Laulile, DeWayne Hendrix, and Christian Covington.

Things are even more crowded on the edges, where Mathieu Betts, Sione Teuhema, Kemoko Turay, and Nathan Cherry all remain on the roster. Joining them as a ninth defensive lineman is former first-round CFL Draft pick Anthony Bennett, who signed with the Lions earlier this week and is expected to contribute on special teams.

To make room for the two pass rushers, American linebacker Jeremy Lewis has been demoted to the practice roster. Rookie Canadian fullback Jacob Bond will sit out this week with a thigh injury.

The B.C. Lions (4-5) will host the Montreal Alouettes (5-4) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, August 16 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes suffered a late collapse against the Edmonton Elks last week, while the Lions completed a comeback win over the red-hot Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.