Washington Commanders work out former Toronto Argonauts receiver Makai Polk

The Washington Commanders worked out former CFL receiver Makai Polk on Thursday.

The Richmond, Calif. native has been a free agent since he was waived by the Atlanta Falcons on July 31.

Polk was named an East Division all-star in 2024 with the Toronto Argonauts, recording 61 catches for 1,024 yards with five touchdowns over 17 regular-season games in his rookie season. He added 14 receptions for 272 yards and one TD during the postseason, helping the Boatmen win the Grey Cup for the second time in three years.

In December, the 23-year-old worked out for five NFL teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, and Pittsburgh Steelers, before joining the Falcons.

The six-foot-three, 197-pound target made 36 receptions for 478 yards with three touchdowns during 17 games at the University of California. He transferred to Mississippi State University for the 2021 season and led the Southeastern Conference with 105 catches for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games with the Bulldogs.

Polk previously had stints with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants as an undrafted free agent, but has yet to play an NFL game.

The Argonauts currently hold his CFL rights, meaning he could return to Toronto once he has exhausted his NFL opportunities.