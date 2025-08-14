Toronto Argonauts scratch struggling left tackle George Moore vs. Elks

The Toronto Argonauts will be making a significant change along the offensive line for their Week 11 matchup with the Edmonton Elks.

Left tackle George Moore will be a healthy scratch after protecting Nick Arbuckle’s blindside for the first nine games of the season. The second-year man out of Oregon has been a weak spot on a Toronto front that has allowed 23 sacks — second most in the CFL. ProFootballFocus, which has yet to update its stats from Week 10, credited him with 24 pressures allowed through eight games, good enough for second-worst among tackles.

Moore will be released by fellow American Brandon Kemp, who was signed last week. The six-foot-seven, 310-pound blocker has previously been a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, dressing for 13 games with the team. He most recently attended training camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders earlier this season but was released as part of the final cuts.

Also making his Toronto debut is veteran strong-side linebacker Branden Dozier, who was signed earlier this week after beginning the year with the Ticats. He’ll bump Canadian Tyshon Blackburn back to backup safety, while fellow national Jonathan Edouard balances the ratio by making his first start of the year at field cornerback. Tarvarus McFadden moves to field halfback, while Mark Milton drops off the roster as a healthy scratch.

CFL-leading receiver Damonte Coxie is expected to play, but has been listed as a game-time decision after missing Tuesday’s practice with a shoulder injury. Rookie running back Spencer Brown, who was recently acquired via trade from Edmonton, will dress in a depth capacity.

The Toronto Argonauts (2-7) will visit the Edmonton Elks (2-6) at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday, August 15 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a 46-42 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks, while the Elks completed a comeback win over the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 14 degrees with cloudy conditions and a 40 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 880 CHED in Edmonton.