CFL fines Montreal Alouettes’ DL Shawn Lemon for ‘bringing league into disrepute’ with dog urination celebration

The Canadian Football League has fined Montreal Alouettes’ defensive end Shawn Lemon for an inappropriate celebration in their Week 10 loss to Edmonton.

Lemon is charged with bringing the league into disrepute after he crawled on all fours and lifted his right leg in a move reminiscent of a dog peeing on a fire hydrant. The celebration came following Lemon’s first sack of the season.

The 36-year-old was making his second appearance of 2025 after serving a two-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy in February. That offence occurred while Lemon was serving an indefinite suspension for gambling on CFL games in 2021, including one in which he played. He was reinstated on July 16 after sitting out a calendar year.

In addition to Lemon, Montreal quarterback Caleb Evans was also fined for an inappropriate celebration. In his case, the offence was simulating the use of a firearm.

As per CFL policy, the fine amount was not disclosed. Under the terms of the current collective bargaining agreement, the maximum allowable fine is half a game cheque.

The CFL’s Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages any league discipline that does not require a suspension. Fines are determined by a panel consisting of chief football operations officer Greg Dick, vice-president of officiating Darren Hackwood, associate vice-president of football operations Ryan Janzen, and associate vice-president of health and safety Eric Noivo.

Discipline related to dress code violations, those involving teams or staff, and those involving players who have been released are not shared publicly.