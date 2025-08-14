3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 11

Week 11 of the CFL regular-season is here, featuring four interdivisional games. The Redblacks will visit the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg, the Elks will look for a second-straight win when they host the Argonauts, Hamilton will visit Saskatchewan for a battle of first-place teams, and the Alouettes will make the cross-country trip to visit the Lions.

Andrew Hoskins has taken the lead in our straight-up picks, while Regina-based reporter Brendan McGuire still has a commanding lead in our picks against the spread. Below are our picks for Week 11 in the CFL.

Thursday, August 14: Ottawa Redblacks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (-5.5) at 8:30 p.m. EDT

Rookie returner Trey Vaval will make his first CFL start at cornerback due to injuries in Winnipeg, while veteran defensive backs Alijah McGhee and Amari Henderson are out for Ottawa due to injury. Dru Brown had arguably the best game of his career against Toronto last week, throwing for almost 400 yards and five touchdowns, while the Blue Bombers squandered a 17-0 lead to lose in Calgary on a walk-off field goal.

ABBOTT: If Dru Brown is half the man he was last week, the Bombers won’t have an answer.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

BALLANTINE: Winnipeg is 4-4 on the season but that means they’re 4-1 against teams not from Calgary. Look for Ottawa to stay within a field goal.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Ottawa.

FILOSO: I’m not sure the Bombers can go punch for punch with Dru Brown and company.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: I don’t know if I’m ready to trust the Redblacks in Winnipeg just yet.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HERRERA-VERGARA: I’m not sure the Redblacks are trustworthy right now and it’s always hard to win in Winnipeg.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HODGE: The home crowd puts Winnipeg over the top but this should be a squeaker.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HOSKINS: After the performance last week (and Winnipeg still reeling a bit), I have to go with the Redblacks to get the upset.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

KLEIN: Winnipeg has stumbled a couple of times, while Ottawa looks like they have figured some things out. I like them to pull off the upset this week.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

McGUIRE: The Redblacks are trending up while the Blue Bombers are trending down. Their new offensive coordinator has me feeling serious doubt.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

THOMAS: Winnipeg is struggling and their new offensive coordinator is not the answer for me. Ottawa is playing closer to their potential.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Ottawa 6, Winnipeg 4.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ottawa 10, Winnipeg 0.

Friday, August 15: Toronto Argonauts at Edmonton Elks (-2.5) at 9:00 p.m. EDT

This marks the first time this season that the Elks are favoured heading into a game. Edmonton beat the Alouettes last week thanks to a pick-six from Tyrell Ford and a last-minute touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Kaion Julien-Grant. Meanwhile, the Argonauts squandered a 22-1 lead against the Redblacks as they allowed Dru Brown to throw five touchdown passes, leading head coach Ryan Dinwiddie to call out his team for the second time this year. DaVaris Daniels and Damonte Coxie, the team’s two top receivers, are both listed as available despite battling minor injuries.

ABBOTT: Fajardo’s heroics provide a unity that Dinwiddie’s rant cannot.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

BALLANTINE: How fast have the wheels seemed to come off in Toronto?

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

FILOSO: This is the week we see if Dinwiddie’s team truly is full or pretenders, or not.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

GASSON: Edmonton continues to right the ship with sprinkles of Fajardo.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Toronto will respond after Dinwiddie’s comments.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HODGE: The Elks are simply the better team right now.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HOSKINS: A last-second win doesn’t seem like much but I’ll go with momentum playing a role at home for the Elks.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

KLEIN: Edmonton got a big win last week. I don’t know if they solved all of their problems but they have fewer issues than the Argos right now.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

McGUIRE: This will be a dogfight! Dinwiddie’s guys must be tired of getting called out eventually but we’re not there yet.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

THOMAS: The Elks are weird because they’re better than their record indicates, but still right where they belong in the standings. They’ve played well of late and Toronto is a mess.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Edmonton 8, Toronto 2.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Edmonton 8, Toronto 2.

Saturday, August 16: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Saskatchewan Roughriders (-3.5) at 2:00 p.m. EDT

The top teams in the CFL’s two divisions are set to battle in Riderville where Mosaic Stadium could see its first sellout of the 2025 season. Hamilton saw its six-game winning streak get snapped in overtime by B.C. last week, while Trevor Harris and the Roughriders were on a bye. Saskatchewan won the first meeting between these two teams back in Week 2, though was before Bo Levi Mitchell and Kenny Lawler became the league’s most dangerous quarterback-receiver combination.

ABBOTT: Saskatchewan has the rest advantage in a game where the margins are uber-thin.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Hamilton.

BALLANTINE: Bo Levi Mitchell loves nothing more than winning in Saskatchewan.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

FILOSO: It doesn’t get any better than a full house and the two best teams in the CFL. I like the Ticats in an upset.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

GASSON: This should be a dandy. I think Hamilton’s offence has an edge here.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Tiger-Cats should bounce back after losing in overtime last week. Bo Levi Mitchell’s offence should create enough to win a close one.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HODGE: This should be the game of the week. In a close one, I’ll take the home side.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HOSKINS: This is probably the game of the week. I’ll take Saskatchewan at home.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

KLEIN: This is an excellent matchup — both offences are great, but the Riders defence is just a little bit stronger.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

McGUIRE: The blueprint to beat a Corey Mace defence is to have a mobile quarterback and sensational run game. The Ticats have neither but will cover.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Hamilton.

THOMAS: These are the CFL’s two best teams this season, so this should be fun. Hamilton needs a statement win to be considered a true contender and they get it this week.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Saskatchewan 5, Hamilton 5.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Hamilton 7, Saskatchewan 3.

Saturday, August 16: Montreal Alouettes at B.C. Lions (-4.5) at 6:00 p.m. EDT

The Alouettes have made a quarterback change as Caleb Evans is expected to make his first start of the season. Montreal is 1-4 on the season without Davis Alexander and will have to make the long cross-country trip to Vancouver where the Lions have lost three straight home games. Nathan Rourke threw a costly late interception in Hamilton last week but was able to shake it off to force overtime and eventually secure the win.

ABBOTT: Montreal’s injuries and quarterbacking could leave this lopsided.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

BALLANTINE: Cross country travel combined with a decimated roster leaves the Als fit to be plucked.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

FILOSO: These are two teams trending in opposite directions.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

GASSON: It should be a good day to be Nathan Rourke.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Alouettes in Vancouver? With Caleb Evans? With one practice this week?

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HODGE: Frankly, I’m surprised this spread isn’t higher.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HOSKINS: Montreal just does not win in Vancouver often. I can’t see this being any different.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

KLEIN: Nathan Rourke found his superman cape last week. I expect he keeps it on this week and adds to the struggles of the Alouettes right now.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

McGUIRE: Nik Lewis confirmed this week these late-night trips to the coast are rugged, which should be enough for the Leos to win at home and cover the spread.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

THOMAS: Montreal is a lot scarier when healthy. B.C. should and needs to win this one.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: B.C. 10, Montreal 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: B.C. 10, Montreal 0.

2025 records (straight-up)

HOSKINS — 27-12

BALLANTINE — 26-13

HERRERA-VERGARA — 26-13

ABBOTT — 25-14

THOMAS — 25-14

KLEIN — 24-15

McGUIRE — 24-15

FILOSO — 22-17

HODGE — 22-17

GASSON — 21-18

2025 records (against the spread)

McGUIRE — 26-13

HERRERA-VERGARA — 22-17

ABBOTT — 21-18

BALLANTINE — 20-19

FILOSO — 20-19

THOMAS — 19-20

KLEIN — 17-22

GASSON — 16-23

HODGE — 16-23

HOSKINS — 16-23