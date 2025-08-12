Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ kicker Sergio Castillo named CFL’s top performer for Week 10 by PFF

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ kicker Sergio Castillo has been named the CFL’s top performer for Week 10, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

The 34-year-old went four-for-four on field goal attempts, two-for-two on convert attempts, and scored a single point off a 100-yard kickoff in his team’s 28-27 loss to the Calgary Stampeders. Three of Castillo’s kicks came from considerable distance — 49, 53, and 63 yards — the last of which tied the CFL all-time record.

Calgary Stampeders’ quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. was the highest-graded offensive player with a score of 91.5. The veteran passer completed 17-of-24 pass attempts for 300 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions in his team’s 28-27 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

B.C. Lions’ safety Cristophe Beaulieu was the highest-graded defensive player with a score of 86.1. The second-year defender out of Université Laval made two defensive tackles and one forced fumble over 52 snaps in his team’s 41-38 win over the B.C. Lions.

The Calgary Stampeders had the highest-graded offensive line of the week, earning a group score of 83.9. Rookie centre Christopher Fortin (84.0) was the highest-graded individual, followed by right tackle Joshua Coker (78.7) and right guard Christy Nkanu (73.6).

The CFL partnered with PFF for the first time ahead of the 2023 season. The company uses game footage to review every player on the field and grades their individual performances on a scale from zero to 100.

The league unveils the top-graded players from PFF each week. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play at least 10. Ties are broken by the number of snaps played.

The top-graded players from each position were as follows for Week 10.

QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | Calgary | 91.5

RB | James Butler | BC | 87.2

REC | Justin Hardy | Ottawa | 81.2

OL | Christopher Fortin | Calgary | 84.0

DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton | 82.4

LB | Jovan Santos-Knox | Ottawa | 80.6

DB | Cristophe Beaulieu | BC | 86.1

RET | Kalil Pimpleton | Ottawa | 78.7

K/P | Sergio Castillo | Winnipeg | 93.5

ST | D.K. Bonhomme | Edmonton | 90.4

Below are the top-graded offensive and defensive performances of the season dating back to Week 1.