Winnipeg Blue Bombers DB Terrell Bonds reveals he’s out for season

Defensive back Terrell Bonds will miss the rest of the season for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers due to a knee injury, he revealed on social media on Tuesday.

“My 2025 season is over, surgery was a success,” he wrote on Instagram. “2026 will be my best year on everything.” The post was accompanied with a video of Bonds wearing a knee brace and using crutches to leave a hospital waiting room. The injury occurred partway through last week’s loss to the Calgary Stampeders.

The 29-year-old native of Miami, Fla. is in his second year with the Blue Bombers, having made 26 consecutive regular-season starts at boundary cornerback. He has recorded 46 career defensive tackles and one interception.

The five-foot-eight, 185-pound defender spent two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent, recording six total tackles over four regular-season games with one start. He also spent time with the Memphis Express, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Maulers, Tennessee Titans, San Antonio Brahmas, and Birmingham Stallions.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-4) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (3-6) at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, August 14 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks are coming off a 46-42 win over the Toronto Argonauts, while the Blue Bombers suffered a walk-off loss to the Calgary Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 24 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud and a 40 percent chance of showers late in the evening. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.