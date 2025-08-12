Montreal Alouettes add Louisville QB Miller Moss to negotiation list

The Montreal Alouettes have added American quarterback Miller Moss to their exclusive negotiation list. The move was officially made on Monday.

The six-foot-two, 210-pound native of Santa Monica, Calif. transferred to the University of Louisville this offseason after being benched late in the 2024 season. Heading into his final year of collegiate eligibility, Moss is expected to be the Cardinals starter.

The 23-year-old spent the four four years of his collegiate career at the University of Southern California. He saw action in seven games over his first two seasons, throwing for 233 yards and two touchdowns. He made his first career start in the Holiday Bowl in 2023 and won it, finishing the year with 681 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception.

In 2024, Moss threw for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, though he was replaced as the starter by Jayden Maiava partway through the year. He made nine starts for the Trojans, posting a 4-5 record.

The Montreal Alouettes (5-4) will visit the B.C. Lions (4-5) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, August 16 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes suffered a late collapse against the Edmonton Elks last week, while the Lions completed a comeback win over the red-hot Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.