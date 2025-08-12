B.C. Lions release QB Garrett Shrader, one other

The B.C. Lions have released American quarterback Garrett Shrader and Canadian offensive lineman Hunter Steward from their practice roster.

Shrader attended rookie camp with the Lions in Kamloops earlier this year but was let go near the start of training camp, then returned to the team at the start of July.

The 24-year-old native of Charlotte, N.C. finished his collegiate career at Syracuse University where he went 16-15 as a starter from 2021 to 2023, completing 60.4 percent of his passes for 5,771 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He also rushed 436 times for 1,694 yards and 31 scores.

The six-foot-four, 215-pound passer started his collegiate career at Mississippi State University where he completed 57.5 percent of his passes for 1,170 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions in 2019. He also ran for 587 yards and six touchdowns before being converted the receiver in 2020.

Steward joined B.C.’s practice roster last month after dressing for 16 regular-season games as a member of the Edmonton Elks in 2024.

The 33-year-old native of Calgary, Alta. was originally a first-round pick in the 2013 CFL Draft out of Liberty University. He signed with B.C. the following year and played seven seasons in Vancouver, dressing for 90 games. He played 35 games as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks in 2022 and 2023.

The B.C. Lions (4-5) will host the Montreal Alouettes (5-4) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, August 16 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes suffered a late collapse against the Edmonton Elks last week, while the Lions completed a comeback win over the red-hot Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.