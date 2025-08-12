B.C. Lions QB Nathan Rourke: James Butler is ‘one of the best players I’ve played with’

B.C. Lions running back James Butler received strong support from franchise quarterback Nathan Rourke on Monday after an elite first half to the 2025 season.

“He’s a dog. He does everything right, doesn’t really have a ton of weaknesses,” Rourke told the media in B.C. “He pass blocks well, he protects the ball out of the backfield well, and runs the ball really well. He’s super tough — one of the best players I’ve played with.”

The quarterback’s endorsement speaks volumes considering some of the players he’s been around. The 27-year-old was a collegiate teammate of A.J. Ouellette and recently spent time with four different NFL teams, sharing a locker room with the likes of five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff, two-time second-team All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, and two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen.

It’s not uncommon for running backs to slow down when they reach age 30 but that’s been far from the case for Butler.

The native of Chicago, Ill. has rushed for a league-leading 704 yards on the season and ranks second league-wide with six rushing touchdowns. His average of 5.6 yards per carry is first among running backs with at least 50 attempts.

The five-foot-eight, 215-pound ball-carrier is on pace to set all-new career-highs along the ground while remaining impactful out of the backfield as a receiver. If he stays healthy, it’s not unrealistic to think Butler could even surpass Joe Smith’s single-season franchise rushing record of 1,510 yards.

“I always set huge, crazy goals because I feel like it’s always crazy until it happens,” said Butler. “It’s not always about how you start, it’s about how you finish. I was talking to (Stampeders running back Dedrick) Mills yesterday and he said, ‘I’m always trying to come chase you down,’ and I said the same thing to him.”

Butler spent two seasons with the Lions before a two-year stint with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, which ended at his request in January. He made 10 starts in Steeltown last season but was eventually benched in favour of rookie Greg Bell, who remains the team’s starter.

Now that Butler’s back on the West Coast, Rourke is clearly thrilled to be sharing the backfield with the same running back he played alongside during his first two CFL seasons.

“I don’t know how you could let a guy like that go,” said Rourke. “He’s a really good guy for the locker room.”

“He’s versatile, consistent, and a great teammate,” said head coach Buck Pierce. “He’s very level-headed, a guy that just wants to improve and help his team win — that’s what you love about him.”

“I’ve always just needed a place that believed in me because I know I’ve always believed in myself,” said Butler. “Credit to Buck, credit to the organization.”

The B.C. Lions (4-5) will host the Montreal Alouettes (5-4) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, August 16 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes suffered a late collapse against the Edmonton Elks last week, while the Lions completed a comeback win over the red-hot Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.