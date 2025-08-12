3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 10

Week 10 of the 2025 CFL regular season if officially in the books. Before we get into Week 11, which will feature four interdivisional matchups, let’s first take a look back at the standout performers, plays, and games from the week that was.

These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2025 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: QB Dru Brown, Ottawa Redblacks

The 28-year-old was on fire throughout his team’s 46-42 win over the Argonauts, completing 26-of-31 pass attempts for 373 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Brown was at his best when it mattered most as he led a nine-play, 72-yard touchdown drive in the dying minutes of the game to secure the win. Brown is now only six passing touchdowns shy of tying his previous season-long career-high.

Honourable mention: REC Justin McInnis, B.C. Lions

Defensive player of the week: DL Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Montreal Alouettes

The former first-round pick was a one-man wrecking crew against the Elks as he recorded five tackles, one tackle for loss, and three sacks. Despite suffering a 23-22 loss, it was a great day for Montreal’s defence as Justin Rankin and Javon Leake were held to zero rushing yards and Edmonton was limited to 16 points and 256 net yards of offence.

Honourable mention: DL Julian Howsare, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Special teams player of the week: K Sergio Castillo, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The veteran kicker tied the CFL record for longest field goal ever as he booted a 63-yarder in the final minute of the game for what was momentarily the go-ahead score — until Calgary got one of their own as the clock expired. Castillo finished the game four-for-four, including field goals from distances of 49, 53, and 63 yards. He even added a single point on a 100-yard kickoff.

Honourable mention: P Nik Constantinou, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Breakout player of the week: LB Jacob Roberts, Calgary Stampeders

The second-year linebacker out of Wake Forest entered Calgary’s starting lineup following an injury to Marquel Lee. Though he’s since had many solid outings, his best came this past week as he recorded 11 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, and one sack. The Blue Bombers were held to 303 yards of net offence in their loss at McMahon Stadium and Roberts was a big part of the reason why.

Honourable mention: REC Jake Herslow, Toronto Argonauts

Offensive line of the week: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The unit of Brendan Bordner, Brandon Revenberg, Coulter Woodmansey, Liam Dobson, and Quinton Barrow was great yet again this week, allowing only one sack and helping Greg Bell rush 13 times for 65 yards in a tight loss to B.C. This marks the third straight week that Hamilton has won this award and makes the Tiger-Cats the only three-time winner so far this season.

Honourable mention: Toronto Argonauts

Coach of the week: OC Tommy Condell, Ottawa Redblacks

To say Ottawa’s offence carved up Toronto’s defence this week would be an understatement as the unit scored 46 points, Dru Brown threw for almost 400 yards, William Stanback and Daniel Adeboboye combined for almost 100 rushing yards, and generated 27 first downs. Condell’s offence wasn’t great for most of the first half of the season but it appears to be heating up now.

Honourable mention: HC Buck Pierce, B.C. Lions

Best play of the week: REC Jake Herslow, Toronto Argonauts

The second-year receiver had a breakout performance for the Argonauts and no play was slicker than his hurdle over defensive back Robert Priester late in the second quarter. Players often get tackled immediately after making these types of hurdles but that wasn’t the case on this play at Herslow continued up the sideline for a 29-yard gain, setting up a 20-yard field goal from Lirim Hajrullahu.

Honourable mention: REC Kenny Lawler, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Worst play of the week: REC Tim White, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The three-time All-CFL receiver made a critical error in overtime as he tried to outflank multiple B.C. defenders while carrying the ball far away from his body. White’s poor ball security made it easy for safety Christophe Beaulieu to force a fumble, which was recovered by defensive tackle DeWayne Hendrix to give the Lions possession. Moments later, Sean Whyte kicked the game-winning field goal.

Honourable mention: QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Montreal Alouettes

Best game of the week: All four of them

We’re honest when CFL games stink, so it’s only fair to recognize when they’re great. All four games were highly entertaining this week, including an incredible second half in Hamilton, a classic finish in Montreal, a ton of scoring in Toronto, and a walk-off winner in Calgary. The four games were decided by a combined total of nine points, which is the type of parity that makes for a more interesting league.

Honourable mention: N/A

Worst game of the week: NFL preseason games

If you missed the CFL’s regular-season action in favour of NFL preseason games this week, shame on you. Preseason action is dull at the best of times and you missed out in a big way if you ignored three-down football this week.

Honourable mention: N/A