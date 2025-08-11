Toronto Argonauts sign Branden Dozier following release from Hamilton

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive back Branden Dozier shortly following his release from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The 31-year-old started the first four games of the regular season at strong-side linebacker for the Tabbies and he recorded 13 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle. He became a healthy scratch after Reggie Stubblefield returned to the lineup and was cut by the team last week.

The five-foot-eleven, 200-pound defender originally started his CFL career with the Montreal Alouettes in 2017 and spent two seasons with the team, earning a nomination for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2017 and an All-East Division selection in 2018.

The native of Topeka, Kan. played for the B.C. Lions in 2019 before a four-year stint with the Calgary Stampeders from 2021 to 2024. In total, Dozier has made 416 defensive tackles, 75 special teams tackles, eight interceptions, five sacks, three forced fumbles, and one touchdown over 108 career regular-season games.

The Toronto Argonauts (2-7) will visit the Edmonton Elks (2-6) on Friday, August 15 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.