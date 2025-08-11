Saskatchewan Roughriders sign first-round Global draft pick Sylvain Yondjouen

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Global defensive lineman Sylvain Yondjouen.

The six-foot-four, 260-pound native of Ruisbroek, Belgium was the sixth overall pick in the 2025 CFL Global Draft. He played 52 collegiate games at Georgia Tech where he recorded 76 defensive tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, seven pass knockdowns, and one forced fumble. He led the team with seven quarterback hurries as a senior.

Yondjouen attended rookie minicamp with the Carolina Panthers after going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft but didn’t end up signing a contract with the team.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (7-1) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-3) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, August 16 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats had their six-game winning streak snapped by the B.C. Lions this past week, while the Roughriders were on a bye.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and 620 CKRM in Regina.