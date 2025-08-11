Hamilton Tiger-Cats to debut ‘Made in the Hammer’ docuseries produced by Stephen Brunt

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are set to debut a four-part docuseries later this week entitled Made in the Hammer: Inside the 2025 Tiger-Cats.

The project, which purports to offer an “unprecedented inside look” at the inner workings of the team, is produced and narrated by veteran journalist Stephen Brunt.

“This team matters in this city in a way that’s rare and special,” said Brunt in a statement. “The Tiger-Cats are stitched into the fabric of Hamilton — a team rooted in steel-town resilience, pride, and history. Right now, this team is standing at a crossroads. There’s a hunger to win again, to play in a Grey Cup, to reward its passionate fanbase, and to ignite a new generation. That’s the story we’re telling — through the eyes of the team and the fans who live and breathe every moment.”

The first instalment of the docuseries will premiere for season seat members on August 13 before releasing across digital platforms for a general audience on August 14. The remaining three parts will be released over the course of the season.

The first episode will feature general manager Ted Goveia taking over the team, establishing a new culture, and receiving his cancer diagnosis. Devin Veresuk, the team’s first-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, will also be featured.

“This series represents the next evolution of our commitment to our fans — taking them closer to the team than ever before,” said team president and COO Matt Afinec. “We’re focused on delivering unique, authentic content that reflects the passion and pride of Hamilton and gives our fans a front-row seat to the journey of building a Grey Cup contender. Having Stephen Brunt lead this project with full editorial control ensures this story will be told with honesty and emotion — exactly what our fans deserve.”

Future episodes will focus on Bo Levi Mitchell, Kenny Lawler, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the importance of the Labour Day Classic.