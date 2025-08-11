Edmonton Elks sign Global punter Ethan Duane

The Edmonton Elks have signed Global punter Ethan Duane.

The six-foot-one, 220-pounder spent his collegiate career at the University at Buffalo and Old Dominion University, punting 234 times for an average of 41.5 yards. In 2024, 22 of his punts went out of bounds inside the 20-yard line.

The 24-year-old was named an All-Sun Belt honourable mention in 2022 and was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list in 2023.

The Edmonton Elks (2-6) will host the Toronto Argonauts (2-7) at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday, August 15 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a 46-42 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks, while the Elks completed a comeback win over the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 20 degrees with clouds rolling in late in the night. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 880 CHED in Edmonton.