B.C. Lions sign three veteran CFL players, including Hergy Mayala

The B.C. Lions have signed Canadian receiver Hergy Mayala, Canadian defensive lineman Anthony Bennett, and American defensive lineman Celestin Haba.

Mayala was released by the Toronto Argonauts last week after dressing for seven games this season, recording three catches for 40 yards. He played 12 games for the Edmonton Elks last season, hauling in 41 passes for 503 yards and five touchdowns.

The native of Montreal, Que. was a first-round pick in the 2019 CFL Draft and had a strong rookie year with the Calgary Stampeders, making 38 receptions for 562 yards and five touchdowns. He played one more season in Calgary before stops in Montreal and Hamilton in 2022 and 2023. The veteran pass catcher has combined to catch 151 passes for 1,916 yards and 12 touchdowns in 72 regular-season games.

Bennett dressed for two regular-season games with the Ottawa Redblacks earlier this season, recording two special teams tackle. He was cut by the team in mid-July.

The six-foot-one, 235-pound was originally a first-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft and played 18 games during his rookie season with Winnipeg, making eight defensive tackles and three special teams tackles. He was cut by the team in 2024 prior to the start of the regular season and had an offseason stint with the Montreal Alouettes in 2025.

Haba signed with the Toronto Argonauts as a free agent this offseason but was released last week. The six-foot-one, 250-pound defender dressed for three games with the Boatmen, recording three defensive tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

The 25-year-old played 18 regular-season games over two years with the Blue Bombers, recording 18 defensive tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles. He dressed for last year’s Grey Cup in a depth role.

The B.C. Lions (4-5) will host the Montreal Alouettes (5-4) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, August 16 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes suffered a late collapse against the Edmonton Elks last week, while the Lions completed a comeback win over the red-hot Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.