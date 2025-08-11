3DownNation Podcast: Dinwiddie rips Argos (again), Montreal QB change, Elks win

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss head coach Ryan Dinwiddie ripping the Toronto Argonauts for a second time, the Montreal Alouettes making a quarterback change, the Edmonton Elks getting their second win of the season, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and B.C. Lions racing for third place in the West Division, Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma making his NFL preseason debut, and Branden Dozier joining the Toronto Argonauts.

