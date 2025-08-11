3DownNation CFL power rankings: Edmonton Elks break out of basement

Week 10 of the 2025 CFL season is officially in the books, and it was one for the ages.

All four games came down to a single score in overtime or the final minute, with the largest margin of victory being just four points. Two walk-off field goals and a pair of clutch touchdowns were the difference in all the excitement, as a couple of basement dwellers picked themselves off the mat.

3DownNation’s power rankings are created by having 10 contributors rank each team from No. 1 to No. 9 independently, then averaging out the scores. The previous week’s rankings are in brackets. As always, please be sure to check back every Monday morning for our updated power rankings following each week of action in the CFL.

1) Saskatchewan Roughriders (1)

All is still rosy in Riderville after a well-earned bye week. Saskatchewan has the best record in the league with just one single blemish, and only seems to be getting stronger as the season goes along. With a fearsome defence and Trevor Harris playing at an elite level, this is the type of team worthy of rabid prairie fans.

2) Calgary Stampeders (3)

Get out the brooms, we have a sweep on our hands! The returns of Vernon Adams Jr., Jalen Philpot, and Clark Barnes had the desired effect, as the Stampeder offence connected on three explosive deep shots in a bounce-back outing. It still took a last-second walk-off field goal from Rene Paredes to get the job done, but few are more automatic in the clutch.

3) Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2)

Even with the short week, it took overtime to bring the Ticats’ six-game win streak to an end. Tim White coughed up a fumble in the extra frame to spoil Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s big day, but this offence can still cook with Bo Levi Mitchell still throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. That will continue to fuel Hamilton going forward, though injuries to outstanding safety Stavros Katsantonis and electric returner Isaiah Wooden are cause for concern.

4) B.C. Lions (5)

The Lions’ defence got their redemption after a week off, finally figuring out how to stop a potent Ticats’ offence in crunch time. Nathan Rourke threw for 408 yards despite running for his life all night, and James Butler put up 140 yards from scrimmage against his former team. After Cristophe Beaulieu forced the deciding fumble in overtime, Sean Whyte was money with the game-winner.

5) Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4)

Winnipeg put forth a much more respectable effort than the last two times they played Calgary, but not even a 63-yard field goal from Sergio Castillo could make the result any different. Brady Oliveira finally got a workload appropriate for his skillset with over 100 yards receiving, but the Bombers’ offence continues to struggle to find consistency. That includes quarterback Zach Collaros, who generated just 214 yards in his return from injury.

6) Montreal Alouettes (6)

Losing to your old quarterback is one thing. Losing to him when you have to bench the guy you acquired in exchange is another entirely. McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s time as the Alouettes’ starter has come to an end after another pitiful performance, with Caleb Evans taking over in the second half. Not even an electric return touchdown from Travis Theis could take the sting of that embarrassment away.

7) Ottawa Redblacks (8)

The Redblacks are riding high on a two-game winning streak, but they didn’t make it easy on themselves. After going down by 21 points early, Ottawa clawed their way back and exploded offensively. Dru Brown had the game of his life, throwing for 373 yards and five touchdowns, including the winner to Justin Hardy. Special teams did their job as well, with both Kalil Pimpleton and Daniel Adeboboye setting up scores with big returns.

8) Edmonton Elks (9)

The Elks won their second game of the season and, by extension, the offseason trade that brought quarterback Cody Fajardo over from the Alouettes. The 33-year-old pivot was quiet for much of the night before finding his Grey Cup MVP mojo on the final drive, hitting Kaion Julien-Grant on a slant for the winner with seconds remaining. The defence also hit a milestone with their second interception of the year, as Tyrell Ford secured an 87-yard pick-six to end the first half.

9) Toronto Argonauts (7)

The Toronto offence did almost everything right on Saturday, including a clean sheet by the offensive line and an 84.2 percent completion rate from Nick Arbuckle, but they still couldn’t come up with a victory. With the exception of a 77-yard scoop-and-score by Jordan Williams, the defence couldn’t make a stop, while the special teams couldn’t make a tackle. That had Ryan Dinwiddie spitting fire post-game, lambasting what he described as “pretenders” in his locker room.