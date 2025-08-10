Toronto Argonauts cut RB Khalan Laborn, FB Brandon Calver

The Toronto Argonauts have released American running back Khalan Laborn and fullback Brandon Calver.

Laborn originally signed with Toronto on July 2 and has played five games for the team , recording 18 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown. He also caught five passes for another 36 yards.

The five-foot-eleven, 212-pound ball-carrier has had four previous CFL stints as a member of the Edmonton Elks, Argonauts, Ottawa Redblacks, and Saskatchewan Roughriders. In 2024, he dressed for six regular-season games with Ottawa, rushing 58 times for 310 yards, catching 23 passes for 152 yards, and scoring one touchdown.

Calver appeared in six games this season for Toronto and recorded three special teams tackles, but was moved to the practice roster last week in order to make room for the recently signed Felix Garand-Gauthier.

The 32-year-old converted linebacker first joined the Argos in 2021, having previously spent time with the Montreal Alouettes, Ottawa Redblacks, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. In 82 career CFL games, the London, Ont. native has amassed 35 special teams tackles and a forced fumble while contributed to three Grey Cup championship teams.

The Toronto Argonauts (2-7) lost to the Ottawa Redblacks by a score of 46-42 on Saturday night, leading head coach Ryan Dinwiddie to call out “pretenders” in the locker room. They will return to action on Friday, August 15, when they visit the Edmonton Elks (2-6).