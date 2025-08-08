Official: Vernon Adams Jr. returns for Calgary Stampeders to face Winnipeg

The Calgary Stampeders will officially have Vernon Adams Jr. back in the starting lineup when the team hosts the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old passer missed Calgary’s loss to the Redblacks last week due to a head injury he suffered the previous week against Montreal. The veteran has thrown for 1,913 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions over seven games so far this season, posting a 5-2 record as a starter.

The five-foot-eleven, 190-pound target joined the Stampeders this offseason via trade from the B.C. Lions. He led the team to two wins over the Blue Bombers earlier this season, throwing for a combined five touchdowns and one interception in those outings.

The Stampeders may also have Canadian receiver Jalen Philpot back in the lineup, though he’s listed as a game-time decision. The veteran target missed last week’s game due to a hamstring injury, and his participation in practice this week varied. He was limited on day one, a non-participant on day two, and a full participant on day three.

Canadian receiver Clark Barnes will officially return to the lineup after missing a month due to an ankle injury. He scored a touchdown in his most recent game — a 37-16 win for Calgary over Winnipeg in the Stampede Bowl back in Week 5.

Breakout star defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings is dealing with a calf injury and has been listed as a game-time decision. Canadian defensive back Jackson Sombach has returned to the lineup from a hamstring injury and will be the backup to starting safety Damon Webb.

Canadian defensive back Adrian Greene and Ben Labrosse remain out due to injury, which means Godfrey Onyeka will make a second-straight start at field-side cornerback.

The Calgary Stampeders (5-3) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-3) on Saturday, August 9 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off a close win over Toronto, while Calgary got crushed by the Redblacks 31-11.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 21 degrees and a 60 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 770 CHQR in Calgary.