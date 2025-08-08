CFL sack leader Andrew Chatfield game-time decision for Toronto Argonauts against Ottawa

The Toronto Argonauts are getting some key pieces back for Saturday’s clash with the Ottawa Redblacks, but one of the breakout stars of 2025 remains on the fence.

The team has listed defensive end Andrew Chatfield as a game-time decision after he was limited in practice on Thursday with a knee injury. The 26-year-old, who was acquired via trade from Ottawa this offseason, currently leads the CFL with six sacks through eight games. He has also recorded 27 defensive tackles.

Losing Chatfield would be a big blow to Toronto’s pass rush, but the defence is guaranteed to get some other young contributors back. Dynamic rookie safety Derek Slywka returns to the lineup following a one-game absence and bumps Canadian Tyshon Blackburn back to strong-side linebacker after Jarrett Martin was released.

Backup linebacker and special-teams demon Jack Cassar could be an even more impactful addition after the Argos surrendered two kick-return scores last week. 2025 first-round pick Jeremiah Ojo should also beef up that unit, prompting Canadian linebacker Stephen Smith and American defensive tackle Ricky Correia to be placed on the practice roster.

Offensively, fullback Felix Garand-Gauthier will make his Toronto debut and bump Brandon Calver off the roster. American Jake Herslow will draw in as the team’s extra receiver after the release of Hergy Mayala.

The Toronto Argonauts (2-6) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (2-6) on Saturday, August 9 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks bested the Stampeders 31-11 this past week, while the Argonauts narrowly lost to the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 32 degrees with a 20 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS, and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and TSN 1050 in Toronto.