Canadian LB Lucas Cormier out for Ottawa Redblacks’ clash with Toronto

The Ottawa Redblacks will have a different look in the linebacking corps for Saturday’s game against the Toronto Argonauts.

Canadian Lucas Cormier, who has started the last three games at weak-side linebacker, has been placed on the one-game injured list with a quad issue. That native of Sackville, N.B. has recorded 14 defensive tackles and two special teams tackles in five games this year, providing the team with important ratio flexibility.

American Frankie Griffin will step back into the starting role after returning to the lineup last week, having amassed 11 defensive tackles and a forced fumble in three starts earlier this year. Former NFL third-round pick Davion Taylor returns from an extended absence to back him up, having last played in Week 2 due to an ankle injury.

To comply with the ratio, the Redblacks will start two Canadian defensive tackles in Daniel Okpoko and Cleyon Laing, who is expected to return from a knee injury. The 34-year-old veteran is still listed as a game-time decision, as are starting safety Bennett Williams (hamstring) and backup defensive back Robert Priester (undisclosed).

Offensively, Canadian right tackle Zack Pelehos has been placed back on the six-game injured list after exiting early last week with a foot injury that has plagued him since training camp. Rookie American Parker Moorer will start in his stead.

The Ottawa Redblacks (2-6) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (2-6) on Saturday, August 9 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks bested the Stampeders 31-11 this past week, while the Argonauts narrowly lost to the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 32 degrees with a 20 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS, and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and TSN 1050 in Toronto.