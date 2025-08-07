Toronto Argonauts release Canadian receiver Hergy Mayala

The Toronto Argonauts have released veteran Canadian receiver Hergy Mayala.

The 29-year-old has suited up for seven games this season, recording three catches for 40 yards. He played 12 games in Edmonton last season, hauling in 41 passes for 503 yards and five touchdowns.

The Montreal native was the eighth overall pick in the 2019 CFL Draft and had his best season that rookie year with 38 receptions for 562 yards and five scores. He played one more season in Calgary before stops in Montreal and Hamilton in 2022 and 2023. The veteran pass catcher has combined to catch 151 passes for 1,916 yards and 12 touchdowns in 72 regular-season games.

The Toronto Argonauts (2-6) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (2-6) on Saturday, August 9 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks bested the Stampeders 31-11 this past week, while the Argonauts narrowly lost to the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 32 degrees and mainly sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS, and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and TSN 1050 in Toronto.