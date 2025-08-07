Montreal Alouettes missing All-CFL DB Marc-Antoine Dequoy, OL Justin Lawrence against Elks

The Montreal Alouettes have lost two more key Canadian starters ahead of Friday’s clash with the Edmonton Elks.

Two-time All-CFL safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy (shoulder) and centre Justin Lawrence (knee) have both been placed on the one-game injured list after being unable to practice this week. Through the first eight games of the season, Dequoy has recorded 16 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, and a sack, while Lawrence has allowed nine pressures and received a total PFF grade of 53.6.

Defensively, cornerback Kabion Ento (calf) will also remain out after being a late scratch last week, while halfback Dionte Ruffin (adductor) has been added to the six-game injured list. That has led to a shuffle in the secondary, with Arthur Hamlin stepping up at safety, rookie Robert Kennedy playing field halfback, and the recently acquired Ciante Evans suiting up at field corner. Veteran Najee Murray returns to his regular strong-side linebacker spot after a one-week absence, and rookie Don Callis will dress for insurance.

Canadian defensive lineman Josh Archibald will make his return to the lineup, while fellow homegrown pass rusher Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal dresses for the second time in his career. American linebacker K.D. Davis (shoulder) has gone on the one-game injured list.

Offensively, Cyrille Hogan-Saindon will step in at centre for Lawrence with no other changes. Returner TyJon Lindsey has been demoted back to the practice roster, with Travis Theis and Tyler Snead expected to split those duties.

The Montreal Alouettes (5-3) will host the Edmonton Elks (1-6) on Friday, August 8, with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Elks are coming off a 28-24 loss to Hamilton, while the Alouettes were blown out by the Roughriders by a score of 34-6.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 28 degrees with a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and TSN 690 in Montreal.