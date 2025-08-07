Calgary Stampeders release former Elks DB Marloshawn Franklin Jr.

The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive back Marloshawn Franklin Jr.

The 28-year-old had been with the Stampeders since February but had yet to see regular-season game action after beginning the season on the practice roster.

Franklin played eight games for the Edmonton Elks in 2023, making several starts at safety. He recorded 28 defensive tackles and one interception in his time with the team. The native of Detroit, Mich., was previously a member of the Ottawa Redblacks in 2022 and B.C. Lions in 2019, though he never dressed for a regular-season game.

The Detroit, Mich., native spent the latter half of last season in the European League of Football after being cut by Edmonton prior to the season. In seven regular-season games and three playoff contests with the Rhein Fire, he amassed 38 total tackles, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, four pass breakups, and three interceptions. He contributed six tackles in the Dusseldorf squad’s ELF championship victory over the Vienna Vikings.

It marked Franklin’s second stint in Europe after previously playing for the Hamburg Sea Devils in 2021. He made 22 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles in six games with the team that year, which was the ELF’s inaugural season.

The five-foot-11, 195-pound defender played two collegiate seasons at California after transferring from Mesa Community College. He suited up for 22 games and made 14 starts for the Golden Bears, recording 60 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and nine pass breakups.

The Calgary Stampeders (5-3) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-3) on Saturday, August 9 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off a close win over Toronto, while Calgary got crushed by the Redblacks 31-11.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 21 degrees and a 60 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 770 CHQR in Calgary.