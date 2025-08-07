3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 10

Week 10 of the CFL regular-season is here, featuring four home favourites. The Lions and Tiger-Cats will face-off after Hamilton completed a remarkable comeback in Vancouver two weeks ago, Edmonton and Montreal will pit Cody Fajardo and McLeod Bethel-Thompson against one another following their offseason trade, there will be a key divisional matchup between Ottawa and Toronto, and then another between Winnipeg and Calgary.

Josh Thomas has caught Ryan Ballantine for the lead in our straight-up picks, while Regina-based reporter Brendan McGuire still has a commanding lead in our picks against the spread. Below are our picks for Week 10 in the CFL.

Thursday, August 7: B.C. Lions at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (-3.5) at 7:30 p.m. EDT

When these teams met two weeks ago, the Lions held a 10-point lead at the three-minute warning but lost as Bo Levi Mitchell led two late touchdown drives. B.C. spent this past week stewing on the loss on a bye, while the Tiger-Cats won in Edmonton to extend their league-high winning streak to six games. Hamilton will honour NBA champion and MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at this game, giving the Steeltown faithful even more to cheer about beyond the Tabbies being in first place.

ABBOTT: The Ticats are hot, but the rest factor tilts heavily in favour of a Lions team that should have won last time.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

BALLANTINE: Hamilton took their foot off the gas last week and knows what that can do as the Elks got close to an upset.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

FILOSO: The Ticats the hottest team in the league and first in turnovers, boasting a plus-nine margin. With that said, eight of their last 13 meetings against B.C. have been decided in the last three minutes.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: B.C.

GASSON: Hamilton played with their food a bit last week in Edmonton but this time it’s B.C.’s turn to make the big trip. Give me the home team.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Ticats are rolling right now, but after a short week, I see them dropping this one.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HODGE: Playing on a short week is tough. Hamilton still wins, but it’ll be close.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: B.C.

HOSKINS: The Lions are coming off the bye week and Hamilton just got past the Elks. I think an upset is in order.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

KLEIN: The Ticats are rolling and their offence put up numbers against the Lions in Vancouver. They should do the same with some home cooking.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

McGUIRE: No way do the Ticats lay an egg in front of Shai Gigeous-Alexander! The train keeps rolling this weekend.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

THOMAS: It’s hard to pick against the Ticats right now but buyers beware — they needed a fourth quarter comeback to beat B.C. two weeks ago and are coming off a short week.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: B.C.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Hamilton 7, B.C. 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: B.C. 6, Hamilton 4.

Friday, August 8: Edmonton Elks at Montreal Alouettes (-4.5) at 7:30 p.m. EDT

These two teams performed a quarterback swap this offseason and both passers will be in the starting lineup as Cody Fajardo helms the offence for the Elks and McLeod Bethel-Thompson leads the Alouettes. Edmonton’s defence ranks near the bottom in virtually every statistical category, though Montreal might be just the matchup they need after the Alouettes generated only six points and 169 yards of net offence in last week’s blowout loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

ABBOTT: This is a revenge game so intriguing, Cody Fajardo might swear for the second time in his life.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

BALLANTINE: Of all the quarterbacks out there, Fajardo should know this Montreal defence better than anyone.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

FILOSO: I don’t want to pick either team if I’m being honest, but Montreal hasn’t been the same without Davis Alexander.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Edmonton.

GASSON: The Elks are showing some signs of life and I just don’t trust Montreal without Davis Alexander.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: This is probably the hardest game to predict, but I feel the Als are too banged up to fight until the end. A Cody Fajardo revenge game? I believe it’ll happen.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HODGE: You know what? Heck yes, Cody Fajardo revenge game.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HOSKINS: I can’t believe I’m actually saying there is a chance. Montreal’s injuries are catching up to them right now.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

KLEIN: Montreal got rocked last week but their defence should give Edmonton enough problems to give the Als the win.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

McGUIRE: The Alouettes will be better than they were last week and good enough to prevail but look for Edmonton to make it close and cover the spread.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Edmonton.

THOMAS: Montreal needs a bounce back in a big way. They win this one — but barely.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Edmonton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Edmonton 6, Montreal 4.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Edmonton 9, Montreal 1.

Saturday, August 9: Ottawa Redblacks at Toronto Argonauts (-2.5) at 3:00 p.m. EDT

The season series between these two teams is up for grabs, which could prove important come playoff time. The Redblacks snapped a four-game losing skid last week as they got franchise quarterback Dru Brown back in the lineup, while the Argonauts lost in Winnipeg despite an impressive performance from their defence. Ottawa has recently trended towards getting healthier but Justin Hardy, their reigning All-CFL receiver who caught two touchdown passes last week, is now battling a back injury.

ABBOTT: Toronto has impressed me over the last two weeks. The jury is still out on Ottawa.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

BALLANTINE: The Redblacks beat a good Stampeders offensive line last week to shut down a top running back. It’s too bad the Argos don’t run.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

FILOSO: The Redblacks season isn’t quite on the line, but it will be on life-support if they lose this one.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: Someone has to win. Well, I suppose ties are a thing — but hopefully we don’t see one of those here or anytime soon.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Redblacks really need this one, but Toronto has been playing better lately.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HODGE: The Redblacks need this one a little more.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HOSKINS: This game feels like a coin flip.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

KLEIN: This game could be a wild shootout. I like Dru Brown to make one fewer mistake than Nick Arbuckle.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

McGUIRE: The Boatmen are impressing me more every week and home-field advantage matters for them. Argos by a field goal.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

THOMAS: Toronto is finally trending in the right direction and the Redblacks feel like they are struggling to stay above water.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Toronto 6, Ottawa 4.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Toronto 6, Ottawa 4.

Saturday, August 9: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Calgary Stampeders (-5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Stampeders already own the season series against their West Division rivals and got some good news in the injury department this week as Vernon Adams Jr. and Clark Barnes appear set to return to the lineup. Winnipeg is also getting healthier with Zach Collaros and Stanley Bryant coming back, which spells good news for a team that struggled to move the ball last week and allowed five sacks. This is the third and final meeting between these teams this season.

ABBOTT: V.A.’s potential makes Calgary the better team, but familiarity and other injuries will keep this tighter than the last two matchups.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

BALLANTINE: Adams Jr. returns and all is well again in Cowtown. If you cut either of the two previous win margins in half and they still cover.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

FILOSO: For whatever reason, the Stampeders seem to own the Blue Bombers this season. With that said, the spread is little too wide for my liking.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

GASSON: Vernon Adams Jr. being back makes all the difference for Calgary.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HERRERA-VERGARA: V.A. should ignite Calgary’s offence but this should be a close one.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HODGE: Winnipeg is getting healthier but the Stampeders have got their number.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HOSKINS: V.A. is back and that puts Calgary back in the driver’s seat.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

KLEIN: The return of V.A. should give Calgary the edge but Winnipeg still has enough to keep this one close.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

McGUIRE: Winnipeg won’t get two kick return touchdowns this week and without them, they aren’t good enough to win at McMahon.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

THOMAS: I believe Calgary has surpassed Winnipeg in the pecking order in the West Division. This one should feel like the previous two meetings.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Calgary 10, Winnipeg 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Calgary 6, Winnipeg 4.

2025 records (straight-up)

BALLANTINE — 24-11

THOMAS — 24-11

HERRERA-VERGARA — 23-12

HOSKINS — 23-12

McGUIRE — 23-12

ABBOTT — 22-13

KLEIN — 22-13

FILOSO — 19-16

GASSON — 19-16

HODGE — 19-16

2025 records (against the spread)

McGUIRE — 24-11

BALLANTINE — 19-16

HERRERA-VERGARA — 19-16

ABBOTT — 18-17

THOMAS — 17-18

FILOSO — 16-19

KLEIN — 16-19

GASSON — 15-20

HODGE — 13-22

HOSKINS — 13-22