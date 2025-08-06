Winnipeg Blue Bombers release Marquise Bridges following demotion

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released American defensive back one week after demoting him to the practice roster.

The five-foot-eleven, 192-pound native of Minneapolis, Minn. started the first six games of the regular-season at field-side cornerback, recording 16 defensive tackles and two interceptions. He was replaced by Jamal Parker this past week, who was moved from safety as part of a shuffle across the secondary.

The 28-year-old joined the Blue Bombers as a rookie in 2024 and made one start at boundary halfback. He dressed for eight regular-season games and made seven defensive tackles and one forced fumbles.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-3) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (5-3) on Saturday, August 9 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off a close win over Toronto, while Calgary got crushed by the Redblacks 31-11.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 21 degrees and a 60 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 770 CHQR in Calgary.